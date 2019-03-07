As Kashmiris Beaten In UP, Omar Abdullah Says It'll 'Harm Idea Of India'

Omar Abdullah also requested Home Minister Rajnath Singh to deliver the justice in the case.

Incidents like the attack on two Kashmiri vendors in Uttar Pradesh will do more harm to idea of India in Jammu and Kashmir than anything else, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said today.

"Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in J&K than videos like these. Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons and then try to sell the idea of ''atoot ang'' (integral part), it simply won't fly," Mr Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

Two dry fruit vendors from Kashmir were thrashed by a group of men in central Lucknow yesterday. Four of the attackers have been arrested after videos of the attack were widely shared. The men were later rescued by some of the locals, who advised the attackers not to "take law into your own hands".

"Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, this is what you had spoken against and yet it continues unabated. This is the state governed by your handpicked Chief Minister. Can we expect action in this case or do we file your concern and assurances as a jumla, meant to placate but nothing more?" Mr Abdullah asked.

The former Jammu and Kashmir minister also requested Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow seat in Lok Sabha, to deliver the justice in the case.

"Jenab @rajnathsingh Sahib. You represent this constituency in the Lok Sabha, this is the constituency where Vajpayee Sb was elected from & went on to be PM. If no one else will step in & deliver justice can we expect you to punish those guilty of this assault?" he added.

The two men were attacked by members of a fringe right-wing group in Lucknow's Daliganj last evening, amid the nationwide backlash on Kashmiris following the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama.