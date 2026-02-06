As US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch, Centre Assures Silver Lining For Farmers

India and the United States are on the cusp of finalising a landmark trade agreement that promises to deepen bilateral economic ties while safeguarding India's core agricultural interests, the government said on Wednesday. Senior ministers have underlined that there has been no compromise on sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy, even as the deal opens up new export opportunities for Indian farmers and industry.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan firmly rejected opposition allegations that the proposed India-US trade deal could harm domestic farmers. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Chouhan said the agreement fully protects the interests of both small and large farmers and poses "no threat whatsoever" to India's staple grains, millets, fruits or dairy products.

"Farmers' interests are paramount and non-negotiable," Chouhan asserted, adding that no provision in the agreement allows for the sudden or disruptive entry of foreign agricultural products into Indian markets. He clarified that all major crops, food grains, fruits and dairy products remain shielded, and existing protections for key agricultural commodities continue to remain intact.

The Agriculture Minister stressed that the deal has been shaped under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting India's broader diplomatic approach based on development, dignity and national interest. "The Prime Minister made it clear from the outset that farmers' welfare cannot be compromised. This agreement creates opportunities, not risks, for Indian agriculture," Chouhan said.

Addressing concerns triggered by a recent social media post from a US official about increased access for American farm products, Chouhan said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had already clarified the facts in Parliament. He reiterated that India has not opened its markets in any manner that would put pressure on domestic farmers or expose them to unfair competition.

At the same time, the government highlighted significant export gains expected from the agreement. Reduced tariffs are likely to boost India's exports of rice, spices and textiles, sectors where India already enjoys a strong global presence. Chouhan noted that India currently exports rice to several countries, including the United States, and recently recorded rice exports worth around Rs 63,000 crore. Growth in textile exports, he added, would directly benefit millions of cotton-growing farmers across the country.

The government's position was reinforced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who announced that the trade deal is now in the final stages of detailing. In a post on X following his visit to the United States, Jaishankar described the negotiations as productive and positive, thanking US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his warm hospitality.

"The historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages and will be completed very soon," Jaishankar said, describing it as the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations with "vast possibilities" for cooperation. He also pointed to rapid progress in critical mineral cooperation and indicated that engagement on strategic issues, defence and energy is expected to intensify in the coming days.

Officials see the agreement as part of a broader effort to strengthen India-US economic and strategic ties at a time of global uncertainty. While details of the deal will be shared in due course, the government has maintained that its core principle remains unchanged: the welfare of Indian farmers.

In an emotional appeal, Chouhan described farmers as the nation's "Annadata" - providers of life - and said serving them is equivalent to worship. "Their welfare is the nation's welfare," he said, assuring that the PM Modi government will continue to stand firmly with farmers at every step as India charts a new course in its trade relationship with the United States.