As India Beat Pakistan In T20 World Cup, Delhi Police's Witty Post Is Viral

The witty remark was met with an outpouring of laughter and appreciation from netizens.

Amid the celebratory fervour among Indian cricket fans worldwide after India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan during the ongoing T20 World Cup in New York's Nassau County International cricket stadium, the Delhi Police on early Monday took to social media platform X to share a humorous post that went viral on social media.

Tagging the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Delhi Police said, "Hey, @NYPDnews We heard two loud noises. One is 'Indiaaa..India!', and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?"

Hey, @NYPDnews



We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!", and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?#INDvsPAK#INDvPAK#T20WorldCup — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 9, 2024

The witty remark was met with an outpouring of laughter and appreciation from netizens.

Within a short span, the tweet garnered thousands of likes, shares, and comments, with users lauding the Delhi Police for their sense of humour and clever use of social media to engage with the public.

The match, held in front of a packed stadium, showcased thrilling performances and nail-biting moments that kept viewers on the edge of their seats until the end.

"Hey , @DelhiPolice.You should ask the same question to the Pak army as well. Heard some India-India sounds from other side as well and numerous broken TV sets," an X user Dhruv Sharma, wrote in reply to a tweet.

"You are on a roll... Hats off. Delhi police Rocks & Pakistani Shocks," said another X user.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, one of the most intense in the sporting world, never fails to captivate audiences. This match was no exception, drawing viewers from across the globe and showcasing the spirit and passion of cricket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)