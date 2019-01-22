As Bihar Bans Andhra Fish, A Letter From One Chief Minister To Another

N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested conducting quality checks at the state border

Following the ban on the sale of Andhra fish by Bihar, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged his state's counterpart Nitish Kumar to send a technical team to initiate action against the persons responsible for damaging the image of Andhra fishery products and restore the trade between the two states.

Bihar government imposed a 15 days ban on the sale of fish in Patna after formalin was found in few fish consignments brought from Andhra Pradesh.

In his letter to Nitish Kumar, Mr Naidu said that post-ban his government officials raided several places across the state and tested samples but could not find formalin in any fish products. Formalin is used to preserve fish.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also suggested conducting quality checks at the state border.