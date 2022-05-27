"Shah Rukh Khan Relieved": Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi On Aryan Khan Clean Chit

Aryan Khan and his father Shah Rukh Khan are relieved, said senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi. (File)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was today cleared of all charges in the drugs case over which he spent 22 days in a Mumbai jail last year.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a chargesheet, said no drugs were found on Aryan Khan and there was no "substantial evidence" to charge him and five others.

Fourteen other accused have been charged by the anti-drugs agency.

Aryan Khan and his father Shah Rukh Khan are relieved, said senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in court and secured bail for him.

"Ultimately, truth has prevailed," he told NDTV.

"There was no material to charge this young man or arrest him. No drugs were found on him. I am happy that the NCB acted professionally in admitting their mistake," he added.