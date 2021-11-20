Aryan Khan Bail Order Out, Says No Evidence Of Conspiracy

Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan was arrested on the drugs-on-cruise case on October 2.

No evidence of a conspiracy between Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug-related offences, said the Bombay High Court in an order released today. The Court said that nothing objectionable was found in WhatsApp conversations between them.

"There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act," the order read.

“Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them,” the court explained the justification behind the bail.

The High Court order also said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cannot rely on the alleged confessional statements recorded by the investigating officer as they are not binding.