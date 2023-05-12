CBI Registers Corruption Case Against Aryan Khan Case Officer Sameer Wankhede

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a corruption case against Sameer Wankhede, the anti-narcotics officer who arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case two years ago.

The premier investigating agency is conducting searches at the premises of Mr Wankhede.

Mr Wankhede was the Mumbai zonal chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau, or NCB, when he and others raided the cruise ship off the city's coast in 2021.

Aryan Khan, who spent four weeks in jail, was cleared of all charges by the anti-drugs agency in May 2022 due to "lack of sufficient evidence".