Aryan Khan To Appear Before Anti-Drugs Agency Today, A Bail Condition

Aryan Khan will appear before the NCB between 11 am and 2 pm today.

Superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will have to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today between 11 am and 2 pm to mark his presence before the agency. This was one of the conditions set by the Bombay High Court while granting bail to the 23-year-old who was arrested, along with several others, by the agency in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan Khan was released from Mumbai Arthur Road Prison on October 30 after spending 22 days in jail.

The anti-drugs agency did not find drugs on him but claimed in court that his WhatsApp chats proved his involvement in "illicit drug deals" and links with a foreign drugs cartel.

The Bombay High Court had listed 14 conditions for his bail - Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and must appear before the agency every Friday. The conditions include not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media, among others.

The NCB can request cancellation of bail if any of these conditions are violated.

The high-profile case has turned political with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik levelling some serious allegations and insinuations against Sameer Wankhede, the NCB officer investigating the case. The minister alleged that Mr Wankhede was born a Muslim, but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

Mr Malik had also accused the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of appearing in a video allegedly financed by a drug peddler. A charge that Mr Fadnavis denied through a press conference. The former Chief Minister also alleged that Mr Malik had links with the Underworld, he said that he would present evidence of it after Diwali.