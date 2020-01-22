'Please Think Of Schools, Hospitals': Arvind Kejriwal's Appeal To Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal said he worked as the "eldest son" of Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an appeal to voters today to continue with his government in the interest of the schools and hospitals, which he said, he "brought into shape with much difficulty". "If any other party comes to power now, whatever we achieved will get ruined," said the chief of Aam Aadmi Party, which considers its work to improve Delhi's education and health system one of its core strengths.

AAP won a record victory last time, capturing 67 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats. This time Mr Kejriwal is hoping to get all 70 seats in face of the challenge from the BJP and the Congress.

"I appeal to the supporters of the BJP, the Congress and other parties, please vote for Aam Aadmi Party this time," Mr Kejriwal told NDTV, describing himself as the "eldest son" of every family in Delhi, who tried to bring "happiness and prosperity" in their lives.

The Chief Minister also made the point at a rally in northwest Delhi's Badli --- one of the oldest villages of the national capital.

"We worked hard to improve our schools, the education system, health care... Who will take care of the education of your children, who will help you get good and affordable healthcare if you vote for any other party? Just give it a thought... Cast your vote keeping the welfare of your family in mind," he said.

The people of Delhi, he said, have suffered enough.

"We tried our best to give them the maximum benefit... We made water and electricity free, improved the education and healthcare system... but the work pending for 70 years cannot be completed in just 5 years. We need more time," he said.

"I have worked like an elder son in a family. It is the elder son who shoulders most of the responsibilities, takes care of everyone, gets the sister married manages all expenses etc. I have tried to do just that," he said.

The people of Delhi are concerned with local issues, Mr Kejriwal told NDTV, expressing faith that they would vote his party back to power. The other parties have neither leaders nor issues, he said in a dig at the BJP and the Congress.

The assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 and the counting of votes will be held on February 11.