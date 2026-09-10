Arvind Kejriwal Unanimously Re-Elected As AAP National Convener

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday held its 15th National Council meeting through video conference, during which Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected the party's national convener and a new 23-member National Executive was constituted, according to the party.

The meeting, chaired by Kejriwal, was attended by 330 members, the party said.

Kejriwal has been the party's national convener since its inception in 2012.

Pankaj Gupta was elected the national secretary, while N D Gupta will continue as the party's national treasurer, according to AAP.

The party also announced the constitution of a new 23-member National Executive.

Its members include Kejriwal, Atishi, Adil Ahmad Khan, Anurag Dhanda, Bhagwant Mann, Dilip Pandey, Durgesh Pathak, Gopal Italia, Gopal Rai, Rani Agarwal, Harpal Singh Cheema, Manish Sisodia, Mohammad Irshad, N D Gupta, Pankaj Gupta, Preeti Sharma Menon, Prithvi Reddy, Rakhi Birla, Vibhav, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, Shelly Oberoi and Rajbir, it said.

Five special invitees were also appointed to the National Executive, including Ajay Dutt, Chaitar Vasava, Imran Hussain, Mehraj Malik and Venzy Viegas, the party said.

During the meeting, Kejriwal and other senior leaders briefed the members on the party's future strategy, according to AAP.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda congratulated Kejriwal on his re-election.

"Heartiest congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal on being unanimously re-elected the national convenor by the newly formed national council of AAP. Under your guidance, we are ready for every struggle," Dhanda said in a post on X in Hindi.

AAP was formally launched in Delhi on November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal and other activists who emerged from the anti-corruption movement demanding a strong Lokpal law. The Election Commission recognised it as a political party in 2013.

Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Service officer, played a key role in transforming the movement into a political outfit. He argued that entering electoral politics was necessary to bring about changes in governance and tackle corruption.

AAP contested its first Delhi Assembly election in 2013, with Kejriwal defeating then chief minister Sheila Dikshit from the New Delhi constituency.

The party subsequently formed governments in Delhi and expanded its political presence beyond the national capital, including in Punjab.

Kejriwal served as Delhi chief minister in three separate terms from 2013 to 2024.

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