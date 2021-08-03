Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Family Of 9-Year-Old Raped, Murdered Dalit Girl

There is a need to strengthen law and order in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today pledged help to seek justice for the nine-year-old Dalit girl from Delhi Cantonment who was allegedly raped and murdered on Sunday, with her body cremated immediately. He will be meeting the child's parents in a show of support.

The girl's parents were allegedly coerced by her attackers into cremating her body. The police have detained a priest in the case along with three others. Locals have been protesting over the matter.

"The murder of the 9-year-old in Delhi after being ravaged was extremely shameful. There is a need to strengthen law and order in the city. The accused must get the death sentence as soon as possible," Mr Kejriwal tweeted today.

"I'll be meeting the victim's family tomorrow. We'll help them in all ways in their battle for justice."

The child, from an economically backward family, lived with her parents in Purana Nangal in the Delhi Cantonment area, close to a crematorium. She had gone to the crematorium on the evening of August 1 to fetch drinking water from the cooler, but never returned.

Around 6 pm, some locals who knew the priest in the cremation ground informed the child's mother about her death and showed her the body. They said she was electrocuted.

The priest and his companions then asked the family not to inform the police since that would lead to a post-mortem, where the child's organs will be stolen. They convinced the family into cremating the child's body and locals even speculate that they were even paid off.

Later, however, the family raised an alarm and around 200 people from the locality gathered at the crematorium and the police was informed.