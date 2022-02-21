Arvind Kejriwal Tells Big Lies, Either Flips Or Apologizes: CS Channi

CS Channi also called the leaders of AAP those who were "rejected" from everywhere. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal a "liar" and said if elected to power, the AAP won't bring any change in the state.

Mr Channi also called the leaders of AAP those who were "rejected" from everywhere.

Speaking with news agency ANI after the state elections, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "If instead of Congress, AAP comes to power (in Punjab), there will be no change, as they have political leaders who got rejected from all sides. They're neither revolutionary nor is he (Arvind Kejriwal) a Bhagat Singh disciple."

"Arvind Kejriwal is a lying man, he speaks big lies and either flips on his statements or sometimes apologizes," he added.

Mr Channi also said that he is winning with a good margin from both the seats he is contesting from--Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

This election, Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of BJP-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

