Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By CBI In Delhi Liquor Policy Case On Sunday: Sources

Arvind Kejriwal has said there is "no such thing as a liquor scam".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning over alleged corruption in the capital's now-scrapped alcohol sales policy that led to the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisodia in February, sources have told NDTV.

The CBI has asked Mr Kejriwal to appear for questioning on Sunday, sources said, making it the first instance in recent memory where a Chief Minister has been summoned by the central agency in an investigation.

The CBI is investigating allegations that the liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government last year, which ended government control over the sale of liquor in the capital, gave undue advantages to private retailers.

Alleging the involvement of the "highest levels" of Mr Kejriwal's government in the swindle, the agency has claimed crores in kickbacks were paid for favours in the policy and funnelled into his Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election campaign in Goa last year.

Sources in the CBI said they have uncovered fresh evidence and have grounds to question the Chief Minister now.

The AAP has dismissed the charges as "vendetta" and efforts by the BJP, which governs at the centre, to settle political scores.