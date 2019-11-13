'Will Extend Odd-Even If Needed': Arvind Kejriwal As Air Quality Dips

Odd-even scheme may get extended in Delhi, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that Odd-Even scheme in Delhi that ends on Friday "may get extended if needed".

The traffic rationing scheme that began on November 4 for 12 days was relaxed on November 11 and 12 for the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The air quality of Delhi is in “severe'' category today, with not much improvement expected for the next two days, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said as the national capital docked the Air Quality Index at 467 in the morning.

