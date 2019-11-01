Odd-Even Scheme In Delhi: Know Dates, Timings, Fines, Exemptions - All Details Here

Delhi odd-even rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

Toxic smog has covered Delhi post Diwali with residents complaining of breathlessness, wheezing, and eye irritation. Today morning, the overall Air Quality Index of the city was 459, which is in the "severe" category. On Thursday night, the quality of air plummeted and reached the "emergency" category. In such a situation, the residents are demanding the implementation of odd-even scheme, which will begin from November 4, to be preponed. The traffic rationing scheme odd-even allows cars with odd-numbered plates to ply on odd numbered-dates ending with 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. The even-numbered plates can operate on even numbered-dates ending with 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8. The odd-even scheme would ease the traffic conditions and help in reducing pollution. "There will be staggered timings in government offices during odd-even scheme - at 9:30 am and 10:30 am," Mr Kejriwal announced today.

Delhi Odd-Even Scheme: Dates, Timings, Fines, Exemptions - All FAQs Answered

Delhi Odd-Even Scheme Dates:

The odd-even scheme will be back in Delhi for 12 days from November 4, Monday, to November 15, Friday.

Delhi Odd-Even Scheme Timings:

The odd-even rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

Delhi Odd-Even Scheme Fines:

Those who do not follow the odd-even rule will be fined Rs 4,000, which was earlier Rs 2,000.

Delhi Odd-Even Scheme Exemptions:

The following will be exempted from odd-even scheme in Delhi:

Two Wheelers

Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age

Private vehicles with school children in uniform (only during school timings)

Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities

President

Vice President

Prime Minister

Governors

Chief Justice Of India

Speaker of Lok Sabha

Vehicles of Union Ministers

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition

Vehicles of chief ministers of states and union territories

Vehicles of Supreme Court Judges

UPSC Chairperson

Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commissioners

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Judges of Delhi High Court

Lokayukta

Emergency enforcement, defence, paramilitary and embassy vehicles

The following will not be exempted from odd-even scheme in Delhi:

Four-wheeled vehicle driven by men

Private CNG vehicles

Non-Goods vehicles from other states

MLAs of other states

Delhi odd even rule was adopted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party twice in 2016. It was implemented for 15 days from January 1-15 and April 15-30 in 2016.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.