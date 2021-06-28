Give Befitting Reply To Terrorism: Arvind Kejriwal After Cop, Family Killed in J&K

Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated DRDO scientists over the testing of an "Agni" class missile (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the Centre give a befitting reply to terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter were killed in Pulwama district.

Mr Kejriwal also congratulated the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the countrymen over the successful flight testing of a new generation of "Agni" class nuclear-capable ballistic missile.

Sharing the news of the killing of the SPO, his wife and daughter in Pulwama, Mr Kejriwal expressed concern over terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Occurrence of some terrorist activities in recent days are a matter of very serious concern. The government should take it seriously and give a befitting reply to terrorism ensuring security of Jammu and Kashmir and the country and our soldiers," he tweeted.

On Sunday, drones dropped two bombs at the IAF station at Jammu airport in the early hours, injuring two air force personnel, officials said.

