Arvind Kejriwal Questions Why No "Big Leader" Of Congress Arrested In National Herald Case

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged a nexus between the BJP and the Congress, questioning why no "big leader" of the grand old party was arrested in the National Herald Case.

Mr Kejriwal met AAP MLAs and councillors at the Constitution Club here. He spoke about the ED raids at the residence of the party's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"We keep on getting offers for a compromise. Now, even people are seeing that the Congress has reached a compromise with the BJP. The National Herald case is an open and shut case. But no big leader of the Congress has gone to jail. Five of our big leaders were sent to jail in a fake case," he said.

Mr Kejriwal told his party to never "compromise".

"The 2G case was shut down and coal scam case was shut down. Even people are talking about the nexus between the Congress and the BJP. We came into politics for the love of the country and not for compromise. We will keep fighting for the nation. You should never compromise for the sake of party, power, yourself or your family," he said.

Slamming the BJP government in Delhi, he said they "ruined" the national capital and people were missing the AAP government.

"People are saying that if elections happen today, AAP will win 70 seats. While we were in power, there were no power cuts. I stay in Lutyens Delhi and there are at least five times during the day when there is a power cut.

"There are power cuts, private schools have hiked fees, roads are broken, sewers are jammed. They are demolishing jhuggis (slums) and have made life difficult for the poor," he charged.

Mr Kejriwal also alleged that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government was also planning to end electricity subsidy in Delhi.

"I would tell you to be among the people. In the next elections, you will get a chance at governance, but till then be with the people," he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)