'Electricity Yes, Bills No': Arvind Kejriwal Posts Testimonial On Twitter

Arvind Kejriwal had promised to reduce electricity bills by half before last elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal began his #ThrowbackThursday on social media in campaign mode for next month's elections with a testimonial for his government's promise of paring down electricity bills.

"This morning a man from a village in UP came to meet me. He said, 'We get electricity bills in our village but no electricity. Delhi gets electricity for 24 hours but not bills'," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Whittling down electricity bills was one of the big-ticket promises of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before the last Delhi Assembly elections underscored in the slogan "Bijli Half, Paani Maaf" (electricity bill halved, water bill waived).

AAP's meteoric rise in Delhi too was in part propelled by Mr Kejriwal's claim that public utility companies in the capital were fleecing residents in collusion with leaders of the ruling Congress and government officials.

After coming to power with a record-breaking majority of 67 out of 70 seats, AAP claimed resounding success in fulfilling its promise of significantly reducing electricity bills.

With less than a month to go for the Delhi assembly elections, Mr Kejriwal's tweet on Thursday seems to be a reminder of having fulfilled that pledge.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 8, and the votes will be counted three days later.

The Election Commission has already enforced the model code of conduct for the polls, which will see the ruling AAP facing off against the Congress and a resurgent BJP.

On Tuesday, the party named candidates for all 70 seats in the national capital including as 24 new faces.