Delhi Election: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Names Candidates For All 70 Seats For Delhi Polls

Only six of the candidates named in the list released by the AAP political affairs committee are fresh faces.

Delhi Election: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Names Candidates For All 70 Seats For Delhi Polls

Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi constituency (File)

New Delhi:

With less than a month to go for the Delhi assembly elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party today named candidates for all 70 seats in the national capital. Of this, as many as 46 legislators are repeat candidates.

The document released by the party's political affairs committee named Manish Sisodia as the candidate from Patparganj, Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, Jitendra Tomar from Tri Nagar, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar, Atishi from Kalkaji and SK Bagga from Krishna Nagar constituencies. While 15 of these turned out to be sitting MLAs, only six fresh names were announced.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 8, and the votes will be counted three days later. The Election Commission has already enforced the model code of conduct for the polls, which will see the ruling AAP facing off against the Congress and BJP.

Comments
Arvind KejriwalAam Aadmi PartyDelhi Assembly Elections 2020

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News