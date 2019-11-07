'Very Unfortunate': Arvind Kejriwal On Police-Lawyer Standoff

The situation should improve as soon as possible, Arviind Kejriwal said (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday termed the police-lawyer standoff as "very unfortunate" and said the situation should improve as soon as possible.

Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters on Tuesday, following a clash between the force and lawyers over a parking dispute at Tis Hazari Court on November 2.

"Advocates help people get justice and police provide them security both are very crucial for society. The clash between two is very unfortunate. The situation should improve as soon as possible," Mr Kejriwal said.

After an 11-hour standoff, agitating police personnel called off their protest.

Earlier this week, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said it is imperative to restore the trust between police and lawyers, and also to ensure that justice is done in the entire matter.

Meanwhile, lawyers in all the six district courts abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday and denied access to litigants in some courts.

