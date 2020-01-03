"Citizenship Law Will Hurt Both Hindus, Muslims": Arvind Kejriwal To NDTV

"I don't understand this law," Arvind Kejriwal said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today voiced concern over the new citizenship law and the government's insistence on it despite the snowballing of protests. Instead of focusing on Hindus from Pakistan, the government, he said, should "First fix own country". He also ridiculed the Centre's scale-down of the discussion on the National Register of Citizens, suggesting that the time to discuss it was now.

"Amit Shah says won't talk of NRC now. Kejriwal says - when will he talk about it then?" he said at a townhall held this afternoon.

Referring to the contentious citizenship law, he said, "This law -- no homes, no jobs for our children, and they plan to get 2 crore Pakistani Hindus. First fix your own country. Then we will get everyone," he added amid the BJP's massive outreach campaign to dispel misconceptions about the new law across the country.

Speaking at a huge meeting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Union Minister Amit Shah had reiterated that there is no question of the law being withdrawn or repealed.

"What is this? So much love for Pak Hindus and what about Indian Hindus? I don't get this. Economy is down, there are no jobs. What was the need for this law," Mr Kejriwal said.

"I don't understand this law," the Chief Minister said. "Someone I met in Burari came from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. I asked if he has his birth certificate. He said he was born at home and all that were not there in those times. His parents do not have birth certificates either. So I said 'ab kya karoge (what will you do now?), you will have to leave the country," he added.