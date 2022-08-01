Arvind Kejriwal On Gujarat Visit, To Address Public Rally Today

This is Arvind Kejriwal's fourth visit to Gujarat in a month. (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Veraval and offer prayers at a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said.

This will be Mr Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener will address a public meeting in the Saurashtra region and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

"Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 pm. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval.

After the rally, Kejriwal will travel to Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Sorathiya said.