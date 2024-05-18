'Arvind Kejriwal Must Clarify...': Himanta Sarma In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

The people have enough political intelligence to see black and white clearly," he said (File)

The allegations and counter allegations between the Aam Aadmi Party and its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal over the alleged assault, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the people have enough political intelligence to see black and white clearly.

"Arvind Kejriwal contested the Goa and Punjab elections with the money earned from the liquor scam. This is out in the open now. A day before yesterday, Sanjay Singh said that Swati Maliwal was assaulted. Now, whom are we supposed to listen to, Sanjay Singh or Atishi? First, Arvind Kejriwal should clarify who is speaking on his behalf. The people have enough political intelligence to see black and white clearly," he said.

Personal aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault case of Swati Maliwal.

Bibhav Kumar emailed Delhi Police stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal's assault claim while adding that they should also take cognizance of his complaint.

Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint with the police, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorized entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.

Meanwhile, the details of Ms Maliwal's medico-legal case report surfaced on Saturday, mentioning bruises over her left leg and her right cheek.

The report was filed after Ms Maliwal underwent a detailed medical examination on the night of May 16. The examination was carried out at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS, Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi Police filed an FIR on Maliwal's complaint against the CM's former aide, alleging that he 'slapped' her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

On Saturday the AAP posted a set of videos on its X account saying "This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations." The voice-over in the video released by the AAP accuses Maliwal of staging a drama.

The voiceover on the video says "Swati Maliwal can be seen being taken out by the security staff of CM's residence and neither she is limping nor any head injuries can be seen. Her clothes are also not torn which she claimed in her complaint. In the second video, which is of four days after the incident she can be seen staging a drama and she even started limping after the FIR got registered. A wheelchair is also brought for her. What kind of a game is this?"

