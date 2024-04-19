After AAP's 'Plan To Kill' Claim, Arvind Kejriwal's Court Plea For Insulin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File).

Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court seeking directions to Tihar Jail officials to provide him with insulin. The plea will be heard at 2 PM, news agency ANI said.

The Delhi Chief Minister - arrested last month in the alleged liquor policy scam case - is a Type 2 diabetes patient who, his Aam Aadmi Party alleged last night, "is not being given insulin despite repeated requests". AAP leader Atishi claimed a "conspiracy to kill" Mr Kejriwal.

Atishi's charge came hours after the Enforcement Directorate - which arrested Mr Kejriwal on March 21 - opposed a request for a video consult with his regular doctor. The probe agency's lawyer told the Rouse Avenue Court that the AAP leader's condition, if serious, had been triggered by regularly eating mangoes and sweets, and drinking tea with sugar, none of which is advised for diabetics.

"(Mr Kejriwal's) diet chart has mangoes and sweets on it... it has been placed before the court. (Mr Kejriwal) is regularly consuming foods not permitted for any diabetic patient," the agency's lawyer said.

The ED, therefore, opposed Mr Kejriwal's request for a video consult with his regular doctor.

A furious Atishi hit back hours later, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of "not (being) able to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in three elections (referring to the Delhi Assembly polls)".

"... (so) a plan is being hatched to kill him by keeping him in jail," Atishi declared.

"Everyone knows Arvind Kejriwal is a patient of severe diabetes... he has been suffering for the past 30 years. To keep his sugar level under control he takes 54 units of insulin daily," she continued.

"Ask any doctor... only someone who has severe diabetes takes this much insulin. That is why the court allowed Arvind Kejriwal to eat home-cooked food... prescribed by the doctor."

Atishi also countered the ED's claim Mr Kejriwal has been eating sweets inside the jail, saying, "This is a complete lie... Kejriwalji is allowed to tea and sweets with a sweetener (as) prescribed by the doctor. This is a low-calorie sweetener given to diabetics."

She also slammed the ED over claims Mr Kejriwal is eating bananas to increase his blood sugar level, which reportedly fell to a dangerously low 46 Mg when he was first incarcerated. "I would like to say to the ED... talk to any diabetes doctor. Patients are told to keep banana and some kind of toffee..."

"If the ED read the court order, it is clearly written that when Kejriwalji is in ED custody, or jail, he must always have some kind of toffee and banana (with him)," she said, referring to a direction that the AAP leader be allowed home-cooked food, bottled drinking water, and a supply of toffees.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked the the city's top prison official to submit a report into allegations Mr Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail.

Why Was Arvind Kejriwal Arrested?

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam in the national capital. The probe agency believes the Chief Minister played a key role in drafting the now-scrapped policy and seeking bribes, or kickbacks, in return for liquor licences.

The AAP and Mr Kejriwal have refused all charges and called the arrest and case "political vendetta", coming as it did, weeks before the Lok Sabha election.

Mr Kejriwal has challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court. However, the top court has refused an early hearing. He must now wait till April 29, when the court reconvenes to hear the ED's reply.

