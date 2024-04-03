Arvind Kejriwal Unwell In Jail, Has Lost 4.5 Kg In Weight: Sources

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unwell and has lost 4.5 kg since he was arrested on March 21, sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have said. Authorities in Tihar jail, however, have said he is fine, and jail doctors have not flagged his health condition.

Mr Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped judicial custody, is in Tihar jail after a court here remanded him in judicial custody till April 15.

He has been lodged in a 14X8 feet cell in jail number 2 of Tihar jail. A diabetic, his blood sugar level has been fluctuating over the past few days and had dropped below 50 at one point, according to reports. He has been given medicines to bring his blood sugar level under control. According to jail officials, he has also been provided a sugar sensor to monitor his blood sugar levels and toffees to arrest any sudden drop.

The Chief Minister is being served home-cooked food for lunch and dinner and his condition is being monitored. Jail officials have said they have also posted a quick response team near his cell for any emergency.

The AAP leader spoke to his wife Sunita through video conference yesterday and met his lawyer in person.

A Delhi court remanded him in judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate flagged concerns that his release could hamper the probe into the money laundering case. The central agency has said Mr Kejriwal is not cooperating in the investigation.

The Delhi Chief Minister's petition for interim relief will be heard today.