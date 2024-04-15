Arvind Kejriwal To Stay In Jail For Now, Supreme Court Refuses Early Hearing

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will remain in jail till April 29 at least - 10 days after the Lok Sabha election begins - after the Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing of a petition against his arrest on corruption charges linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. The court gave the arresting agency - the Enforcement Directorate - till April 27 to file its response to the Aam Aadmi Party leader's petition.

The blow to Mr Kejriwal's hope of an early hearing (and possible release, to allow him to campaign for the AAP) comes after the Delhi High Court last week rejected the same petition.

The court said the ED had submitted enough material to back its claim - that the Chief Minister was allegedly involved in forming the now-scrapped policy and demanding bribes of Rs 100 crore.

Mr Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court earlier too - after the High Court turned down his appeal - but had to wait because the top court said it would not constitute a special bench to hear him; the court was closed (for Eid) when the AAP leader approached on Thursday, April 10. Friday was a holiday too.

In the High Court Mr Kejriwal had argued, vehemently, against his arrest, pointing to the timing of the federal agency's action; the AAP boss, a vocal critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was taken into custody hours after he was refused protection from arrest. That was after he skipped multiple summons.

He skipped the summons alleging a political conspiracy against his party before the election.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, High Court Rejects Plea Over Arrest

Last week Mr Kejriwal said his arrest was an "unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy" based on "free and fair elections" and "federalism". The AAP has denied all charges and described the case against Mr Kejriwal as "political vendetta" meant to destroy the party before the election.

The High Court, however, ruled the ED had submitted enough material to suggest Arvind Kejriwal had conspired to draft the now-scrapped liquor policy, and was involved in demanding bribes.

Mr Kejriwal's arrest was therefore ruled valid and his plea dismissed.

The court also shot down questions over the timing of the arrest.

READ | "Judges Not Bound By Politics": High Court On Kejriwal's Petition

"Political considerations can't be brought before a court of law... the matter before this court is not a conflict between the central government and Arvind Kejriwal. It is a case between Arvind Kejriwal and the ED," the court said.

A defiant Mr Kejriwal became the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested; weeks earlier another opposition leader, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren, narrowly avoided that distinction by resigning minutes before his arrest by the ED, in an unrelated money laundering case.

With reference to the alleged liquor policy scam, the ED has also arrested two of Mr Kejriwal's colleagues; his ex-deputy, Manish Sisodia, was arrested in February last year and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in October. Mr Singh was granted bail this month by the Supreme Court, which asked the ED some tough questions, including asking why he had been jailed for six months without a trial.

READ | Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After 6 Months In Jail In Liquor Policy Case

The top court also wanted to know why the agency had failed, so far, to recover any of the alleged bribe money. "Nothing has been recovered... there is no trace (of money allegedly received by the AAP as bribes for allotting liquor permits to the 'South Group')..." the court remarked.

Mr Sisodia's bail plea is to be heard later today.

The ED has repeatedly claimed the Aam Aadmi Party conspired to receive Rs 600 crore in bribes - including from a 'south group' led by opposition leader K Kavitha of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, who has also been arrested - for allotment of retail and wholesale liquor permits for the national capital.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.