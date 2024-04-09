"Judges Not Bound By Politics": High Court Dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's Petition

Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to the timing of his arrest before the Lok Sabha elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of the Enforcement Directorate is not sustainable, the Delhi High Court said.

The ED was in possession of enough material which led them to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. Non-joining of the investigation by Mr Kejriwal and the delay caused by him also impacted those in judicial custody, the Delhi High Court said on the necessity of arrest.

Judges are bound by law and not by politics. Judgments are written by legal principles and not political affiliations, the High Court said.

Political considerations can't be brought before a court of law. The matter before this court is not a conflict between the central government and Arvind Kejriwal but between him and the ED, the court said.

Courts are concerned with constitutional morality and not political morality, it said.