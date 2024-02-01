Smiling, Waving Hemant Soren, Arrested Last Night, Produced In Court

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was presented before a special court in Ranchi Thursday morning. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate amid high drama last night, with his party leaders making a late-night representation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan to accept the JMM's Champai Soren as the new Chief Minister.

Visuals showed Hemant Soren smiling and waving as he got out of a vehicle and was escorted inside the court building by ED officials. While the court, which only hears cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Mr Soren has also moved the Supreme Court to challenge his arrest.

#WATCH | Former Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren brought to PMLA Court from the ED office in Ranchi.



He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged land scam, last night. pic.twitter.com/laqhW59Sbv — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will hear Mr Soren's plea Friday.

Mr Soren has originally moved the Jharkhand High Court. That plea has now been withdrawn.

Hemant Soren was arrested late last night after being questioned for over seven hours at his residence in the Jharkhand capital. The probe agency's questioning of Mr Soren followed more drama this week after the Jharkhand leader went "missing" from Delhi for nearly 48 hours.

In dramatic developments over Wednesday evening and night, top agency officials told NDTV Mr Soren refused to sign his arrest memo till he had submitted his resignation to the Governor.

This, sources said, was to avoid the unwanted distinction of becoming the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested. Giving in to his demand, the ED team took Mr Soren to Raj Bhavan to resign.

He was then taken to the agency's office in the city and formally arrested.