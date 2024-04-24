'He Said He Is Strong': Delhi Minister Meets Arvind Kejriwal In Jail

File photo

Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday had a 30-minute-long meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar, saying he has asked people to not worry about him.

Mr Bharadwaj said he met Mr Kejriwal in the 'mulakat jangla' and had a conversation with him over the phone.

"I had a half-an-hour meeting in the 'mulakat jangla'. He said that people should not worry about him. He said he is strong and he will continue his fight with the blessings of the people of Delhi," the Delhi minister told reporters after the meeting.

The 'mulakat jangla' is an iron mesh that separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh.

The Delhi chief minister who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21 has not stepped down and the Aam Aadmi Party has asserted that he will continue to run the government from jail.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak met Mr Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15.

After the meeting, Mr Pathak told reporters that Mr Kejriwal will meet two ministers each week and review the progress of work under their respective departments.

After his arrest, Mr Kejriwal had sent messages to his ministers to address issues such as water supply and availability of medicines in government hospitals. He also asked party MLAs to visit their constituencies and offer help to the people there.

