'Nothing To Hide': Arvind Kejriwal Calls Probe Agency Summons 'Illegal'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the Enforcement Directorate summons, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, illegal and politically motivated, Aam Aadmi Party sources said. In his reply to the probe agency, Mr Kejriwal said that he has lived his life through transparency and honesty and has nothing to hide.

"Kejriwal called the fresh summons politically motivated and illegal. In his reply, he said that he has lived his life through transparency and honesty and has nothing to hide. He said he is ready to accept any legal summons," AAP sources said.

Mr Kejriwal, called to join the agency's probe on Thursday, left on a 10-day meditation retreat to an undisclosed location, the same sources said. The Aam Aadmi Party leader was first summoned on November 2, but he snubbed that call, opting instead to campaign for the Madhya Pradesh election.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday questioned the timing of the summons, saying the party's lawyers are studying the notice and "legally correct" steps will be taken.

They said Arvind Kejriwal's Vipassana session was "pre-scheduled" and the information was in the public domain.

"Everyone knows the chief minister is leaving for Vipassana on December 19. He regularly goes for this meditation course. It's a pre-scheduled and pre-announced plan," AAP MP Raghav Chadha had said.