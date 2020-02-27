Include Women In Cabinet: National Commission Writes To Arvind Kejriwal

Eyebrows were raised as no woman was included in Arvind Kejriwal's Cabinet (File)

The National Commission for Women on Thursday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the inclusion of women in the Delhi Cabinet.

The NCW received a plea requesting it to take up the matter with the Chief Minister for the inclusion of at least one woman in the Cabinet of the Delhi government by amending Article 239(5) of the Constitution.

The NCW chairperson took cognisance of the issue and wrote to Mr Kejriwal expressing concern over no woman representative in his council of ministers.

In the letter, it has been conveyed that "various kinds of equality, including political equality, political leadership and power-sharing is one of the most basic, intrinsically valuable as it is the key to equality in other realms, and all citizens are supposed to be given equal representation and leadership irrespective of gender."

The Commission requested the Chief Minister to consider inducting a couple of woman legislators in the council of ministers as gender-responsive governance to enable women to have an equal say in decision making.

Eyebrows were raised as no woman was included in Kejriwal's Cabinet when he was sworn-in as Chief Minister for the third time on February 16.