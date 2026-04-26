Arvind Kejriwal Asks Bengal's Deleted Voters To Back Trinamool, Defeat BJP

AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that a BJP-EC conspiracy led to the deletion of 90 lakh voters from the electoral rolls in West Bengal under the SIR exercise, claiming it was part of a larger plan to target citizenship documents.

Addressing an election rally in Rasbehari constituency here, Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "insulting" the people of the state by deploying 3.5 lakh security personnel for the Assembly polls.

He urged those whose names were allegedly deleted from the voters' list to support the Trinamool Congress.

"Go and tell your friends, relatives and neighbours to vote for TMC candidates in this election. Didi has to win this fight against the BJP, which wants to take away your citizenship rights as part of a bigger game plan to win the polls," he said.

"Remember, they (BJP) will get your citizenship documents, such as ration cards, cancelled, and only Mamata Banerjee can help you. She will stand by you," he said.

Clarifying his earlier remarks, Kejriwal said 27 lakh names were marked under "logical discrepancy" during SIR, taking the total alleged deletions to 90 lakh.

At a rally in Ballygunge earlier, he had referred to 27 lakh deletions.

"Twenty-seven lakh names were marked under logical discrepancy under SIR, bringing the total number of names deleted to 90 lakh. Only Mamata Banerjee will be able to include the names of these 90 lakh people in the voter list by continuing her battle when she is elected to power for the fourth time," Kejriwal said.

Alleging that PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were bringing people from outside the state to influence the polls, he said several BJP-ruled states' chief ministers were campaigning in the state.

"This shows how a woman of short height stands tall against Modi and Shah and is challenging the BJP," he said.

"Modiji has deployed central agencies such as the ED, CBI and also 3.5 lakh security personnel for an assembly poll. What is happening? Are people of Bengal terrorists?" he asked.

Accusing the BJP leadership of using central agencies to target political opponents, Kejriwal said, "A year ago, they filed a corruption case against me and put me in jail for six months. After a year, the court said there was not a shred of evidence against the fabricated charges. Please don't allow this revengeful government, which believes in vendetta politics, to come to power in West Bengal." Kejriwal said all the good work done by him as the Delhi chief minister was nullified by the BJP when it came to power.

"Remember, the work done by Didi will be annulled if the Modi government comes to power. Modi had promised to give Rs 2,500 to every woman in Delhi before the Assembly polls but reneged on his promise," he said.

Branding Modi as a "peddler of falsehood", Kejriwal said, "He has put so much at stake in the electoral outcome of a state. If the BJP loses in Bengal, will he resign?" Kejriwal said the West Bengal Assembly polls were a "litmus test" to save the country from the BJP's "misgovernance" and added, "Didi is fighting for the country." Kejriwal alleged that instead of addressing unemployment, the BJP had "increased an atmosphere of hatred and vendetta" in the country.

He also criticised US President Donald Trump, alleging that Modi did not respond strongly to his remarks about India.

"Two days ago, Trump had negatively described India, but Modiji could not protest as he lacks the courage," he said.

Kejriwal likened the electoral battle to the Mahabharata, saying, "When there was a fight between Karna and the Pandavas, Karna had all the resources, but the Pandavas had Krishna on their side, and they won." "Remember, Maa Kali and Maa Durga are with Mamata Didi in this battle to save the honour of Bengal. Are you not Indian? This is an attack on Bengali asmita, Bengali culture," he said.

Kejriwal also called upon the electors not to vote for the Congress and Left, alleging that they would split anti-BJP votes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)