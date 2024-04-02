Arvind Kejriwal Sent To Tihar Jail, But This Isn't His 1st Time

Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar: Before this, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested twice and sent to Tihar Jail.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to the Tihar jail till April 15 in the liquor policy case, his third stint in the high-security prison.

Before this, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested twice and sent to Tihar Jail. The first was during the 2012 anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare, the second was in a defamation case filed by Nitin Gadkari in 2014.

This time, Mr Kejriwal has been jailed as the Chief Minister, prompting the prison authorities to step up security around his cell.

Mr Kejriwal is in Tihar's Jail No 2, with his ex-deputy, Manish Sisodia in Jail No 1, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain in Jail No 7, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Jail No 5.

Sources say Arvind Kejriwal woke up early this morning and was served breakfast at around 6.40 am - tea and a few slices of bread.

There are doctors and medical staff available 24/7 in case of an emergency. Mr Kejriwal, who is a diabetic, will have regular check-ups during his imprisonment.

Mr Kejriwal has also been allowed to carry some toffees in case of a dip in his sugar levels.

"Arvind Kejriwal slept on his own bed, which was different from the regular one provided by the jail authorities. He used his own bed linen given his weakened immune system that puts him at risk of potentially severe allergic reactions," the sources in the Tihar jail said.

Mr Kejriwal has been provided with copies of the Ramayan, Shrimad Bhagvad Gita, and How Prime Ministers Decide - a book by journalist Neerja Chowdhury as per the court order.

He has also been allowed to keep a chair and a table in the cell.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy on March 21. AAP has maintained that there will be no change in the leadership, even if that means Mr Kerjriwal functions as the chief minister from the prison.