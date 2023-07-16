Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 10,000 For Flood-Hit Families In Delhi

Several families have lost their homes, livelihoods and belongings in the Delhi flood (File/PTI)

Families affected by the raging floods in Delhi will get Rs 10,000, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today. The poor living on the banks of the Yamuna have "suffered a lot", he said, announcing the aid.

The Chief Minister notified a series of measures to help the flood-affected families in the city and tweeted: "Many very poor families living on the banks of river Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away," he wrote.

यमुना किनारे रहने वाले कई बेहद गरीब परिवारों का काफ़ी नुक़सान हुआ है। कुछ परिवारों का तो पूरे घर का सामान बह गया।



1. आर्थिक मदद के तौर पर हर बाढ़ पीड़ित परिवार को दस हज़ार रुपये प्रति परिवार देंगे



2. जिनके काग़ज़ जैसे आधार कार्ड आदि बह गये, उनके लिए स्पेशल कैंप लगाए जायेंगे... — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 16, 2023

Special camps will be organized for those whose documents, like Aadhaar cards and other documents, have been washed away in the deluge, he said.

"Children whose clothes and books were washed away will be given these on behalf of the schools," Mr Kejriwal added.

Several parts of Delhi continue to remain submerged even as the water level of the Yamuna, which breached the danger mark after water was released from neighbouring Haryana, dropped marginally.

The Indian Navy's diving team carried out desilting work at the Yamuna Barrage in central Delhi's ITO area on Saturday.

Stranded locals living on the banks of the Yamuna were evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the river breached the danger mark, resulting in flooding in several parts of the national capital.

There have been complaints of inadequate facilities at the relief camps, with people sheltered there claiming a shortage of water, inadequate toilets, electricity and poor quality of food.

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the Central Water Commission on their portal, the water level of the Yamuna River dropped to 205.88 metre at noon today.

The Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metre at 5 pm on July 10.