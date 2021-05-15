Arvind Kejriwal Announces Delhi Oxygen Concentrator Banks, Home Delivery

Arvind Kejirwal said Delhi is witnessing a drop in Covid cases. (File)

Oxygen concentrator banks have been set up in every district in Delhi to give a boost to the fight against coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

"From today, we are starting a very important service - we're setting up oxygen concentrator banks. In every district, there will be a bank with 200 oxygen concentrators. It has been seen that Covid patients often need to get admitted to the intensive care units (ICUs) when they're not given medical oxygen when needed. Many patients sometimes die. We have set up these banks to fulfill their needs," he said in a televised briefing.

"If any patient - in home isolation - needs medical oxygen, our teams will reach at their doorstep within two hours. One person - aware of the technical know-how- will be a part of the team to help the patient or families," he added.