Arunachal Pradesh Women's Panel Seeks Action Against Elvish Yadav Over Racial Comment

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking action against social media influencer Elvish Yadav for his "derogatory and racial" comments on Chum Darang, an actor and 'Bigg Boss 18' finalist, officials said on Tuesday.

APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam, in a letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW), alleged that social media influencer Elvish Yadav in a recent viral video made derogatory and racial comments on Miss Chum Darang, former Miss Arunachal and Big Boss contestant on Social Media.

Elvish Yadav's comment not only insults Chum Darang but the entire women's society of northeast India, the APSCW chief said.

"Elvish Yadav's comment on social media tarnished the reputation of Chum Darang in particular and women of North East in general. Such behaviour and derogatory comments create a pervasive sense of fear and intimidation amongst women of the northeast who are pursuing their dreams in the film industry of Bollywood making them vulnerable and marginalised," the letter said.

APSCW Chairperson in the letter to NCW expressing concern for such a situation, requested the national body to take suo-motu cognisance against Elvish Yadav for his racial comment and bring justice to Chum Darang and the sentiment of the society.

Reacting to the podcast, Chum Darang said on Instagram: "Disrespecting someone's identity and name is not 'fun'. Mocking someone's achievements is not "banter". It's time we draw the line between humour and hate."

She slammed Elvish Yadav for mocking her accomplishments. "What's even more disappointing is that this wasn't just about my ethnicity. My hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected," she added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is now on a tour of Singapore to invite investors to the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit on February 25 and 26, said in a post on the X: "Guwahati police has registered an FIR against certain Youtubers and social Influencers. They are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahabadia, and Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled 'India's Got Latent'."

The Chief Minister said that the Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, IT Act, 2000, Cinematograph Act 1952 and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act,1986.

An investigation is currently underway, CM Sarma said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)