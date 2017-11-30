Arunachal Teachers Allegedly Warned Girls Not To Report Strip Punishment An FIR had been filed against the teachers of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Tani Happa (New Sagalee) by the All Sagalee Students Union (ASSU).

The police in Arunachal Pradesh have lodged a complaint against three teachers - all women - of a school in the Papum Pare district for



This incident, which came to light on Monday after the complaint was filed, has left the entire state shocked.



According to the FIR, the teachers had allegedly forced the girls of Class 6 and 7 to undress on November 23, as a punishment for allegedly writing vulgar words against the head teacher. Out of the 88 students, 14 were forced to strip naked while the rest were partly undressed. They were also warned to not to speak about the incident to their parents, the complaint said.



Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo today confirmed the filing of the FIR by ASSU. He said the case has been forwarded to the women police station in Itanagar.



"The officer in-charge of the (women) police station said the victims and their parents along with the teachers will be interrogated before registering a case," Tumme Amo said.



A team of All Papum Pare District Students Union (APPDSU) had met the students and teachers yesterday, and found that an unidentified student had used vulgar words in a piece of paper mentioning the name of the head teacher and a girl student, a release by APPDSU said.



The teachers demanded an explanation from all the 88 students, who were later made to undress before the other students as punishment, it said.



"The school authorities did not speak to the parents of the students before punishing them," APPDSU president Nabam Tado said.



