Arunachal Pradesh Launches Online Course On Drug Abuse For Employees

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched an online certificate course on drug abuse prevention for all state government employees. The step is one of the measures being taken to stop substance abuse in the state.

In the first phase, Group A and B employees of the state government will have to mandatorily enroll in the four-month course.

These employees, equipped with knowledge of drug abuse prevention and management, would become ambassadors of change in the society, the chief minister said.

A certificate will be awarded to those successfully completing the course.

Terming the initiative a strong push to the government's fight against drug abuse, Mr Khandu said alcoholism and substance abuse are major concerns in the state, with youth often falling prey to the two menaces.

"Most of us only hear about drug abuse and its effect on life of the people. We hardly have seen the effects as families facing the menace suffer in isolation," he said.

He also said that he was moved by the recent Arunachalee movie "I killed my son". He said the movie made him realise the effect of drug abuse on families.

He appealed to all employees to voluntarily undergo the online course The chief minister further maintained that his government has sanctioned funds for the establishment of six rehabilitation centres across the state.

The 4-month course will consist of modules on understanding on substance abuse, types and harmful effects of drugs, signs and symptoms, myths and facts and counselling and intervention.