Arunachal Pradesh Governor Urges Centre For More Sports Infrastructure

BD Mishra called on Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju at New Delhi (File)

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra on Monday urged the centre for more infrastructure for promoting sports and games activities in the state.

BD Mishra who called on Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju at New Delhi, suggested for visit of a "central sports promotion team" to each district of the state for promoting selected popular games and sports, an official release said.

Referring to the huge potential of the state in games and sports, the governor said that with more facilities for sports and games activities, the state would be able to gear itself up for National Games.

BD Mishra underscored the need for more attention by the Sports ministry on women sports so that the women are provided a platform for sports which would give them exposure.

He also expressed gratitude to the ministry for declaring Sange Laden Sports Academy as Khelo India State level Centre of Excellence and Golden Jubilee Higher Secondary School at Pasighat in East Siang district and the State Sports Academy at Miao in Changlang district as district level Khelo India Centres of excellence for various disciplines.

The Governor also raised the issue of poor performance standards of the state in games and sports with the minister.

Earlier on Sunday, BD Mishra called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed various issues related to national security, border situation and dispositions of the armed forces.

The Governor said that the people of the state share bonhomie with the security forces, while the state government ensures basic means of communication, like porter tracks, log and crisscross suspension bridges.

"The forces, through their Sadbhavana and Samaritan projects have won the heart and mind of the local populace," the Governor said.

He briefed the Defence Minister about the state government's proposal of making a memorial of Major Bob Khathing at Tawang and requested Mr Singh for land for making the memorial in the Army's Tawang cantonment.

Calling for contribution from the Defence ministry, BD Mishra said that the memorial would be of huge historical importance.

He reiterated his appeal for special provision for the youth of the state by facilitating more pre-recruitment training by the units of armed forces stationed in the state.

The governor also raised the issues of border roads and bridges under Border Roads Organization (BRO), the release added.

