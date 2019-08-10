'Arun Jaitley Responding To Treatment': AIIMS Doctors To Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu went to AIIMS to ask about Arun Jaitley's health

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS today to ask about the health of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to the top hospital in Delhi on Friday after he complained of breathing problems.

"The doctors informed the Vice President that Shri Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable. The Vice President also met Shri Jaitley's family members who were present," the Vice President's office tweeted this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other leaders have also visited Mr Jaitley at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Mr Jaitley, 66, had taken a long break as Finance Minister last year after a kidney transplant.

The doctors informed the Vice President that Shri Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable.

The Vice President also met Shri Jaitley's family members who were present. #ArunJaitley — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 10, 2019

His health remained a concern after the surgery. A diabetic, he also had to skip the interim budget in February when he was in hospital in the US for treatment.

Mr Jaitley was also admitted to the AIIMS for treatment in May this year.

After the BJP's victory in the national election, Mr Jaitley had written to PM Modi that he would "not be part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government" because of his health.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Mr Jaitley had written.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.