Arun Jaitley In ICU, Critical But Haemodynamically Stable: Report

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 9, is still in the hospital's ICU and is critical, but haemodynamically stable, sources said today.

A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on Mr Jaitley's health condition since Friday, when he was admitted.

On Saturday, after Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS to enquire about Mr Jaitley's health, his office had said that the former minister is responding to treatment.

The 66-year-old was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. Doctors had then said he is "haemodynamically stable" and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president JP Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, were among others who visited the hospital on Friday to enquire about Mr Jaitley's health.

In May this year, Mr Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

He had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Mr Jaitley had stepped down as Finance Minister earlier this year, citing health troubles.

