Arun Jaitley Files Nomination Papers For Rajya Sabha Polls From Uttar Pradesh

Mr Jaitley filed his nomination papers at the Tandon Hall of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly complex in the presence of senior BJP leaders of the state.

All India | | Updated: March 12, 2018 14:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arun Jaitley Files Nomination Papers For Rajya Sabha Polls From Uttar Pradesh

Apart from Arun Jaitley, BJP announced 7 other Rajya Sabha candidates

Lucknow:  Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Jaitley filed his nomination papers at the Tandon Hall of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly complex in the presence of UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP cabinet ministers Shrikanth Sharma and Anupama Jaiswal, and party leader Hero Bajpai.

Apart from Arun Jaitley, the other Rajya Sabha candidates announced by the BJP from Uttar Pradesh are Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav and GVL Narasimha Rao.

Comments
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was not present when Mr Jaitley filed his nomination as he was in Varanasi and Mirzapur for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Today is the last day for filing of nomination for the Rajya Sabha election. Voting, if needed, will be held on March 23.
 

Trending

Rajya Sabha electionArun JaitleyArun Jaitley files nomination

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Farmers ProtestForest FireTerroristNawaz SharifArvind KejriwalXiaomiLose WeightHealth BenefitsSridevi Rajiv Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................