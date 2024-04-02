Arun Govil, TV Series Ramayan's 'Lord Ram', Files Nomination As BJP Candidate From Meerut

Veteran actor Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Meerut

Veteran actor Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame today filed his nomination as the BJP candidate from Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

Mr Govil filed his nomination papers in the Collectorate in Meerut.

State BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Party Regional President Satendra Sisodia and outgoing MP Rajendra Aggarwal, were present on this occasion.

Polling in Meerut is scheduled in the second phase on April 26.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has changed its candidate for Meerut and announced the name of Atul Pradhan, the sitting MLA from Sardhana. The SP had earlier fielded Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut against Mr Govil.

After filing his nomination, Arun Govil said that he wanted to thank the BJP leadership for trusting him and making him a candidate from Meerut.

"I am feeling very good. This is the beginning of a new innings. I don't see any problem anywhere. I have been made a candidate from my house. I will now be able to work for my people. Rest Ramji will take care of everything," he told reporters.

To a question that the public liked him very much in the role of Lord Ram in the TV serial likewise will they like him as a politician, Mr Govil said that he is getting "even more love now".

"Till now wherever I have gone during public relations. Looking at this, it seems that I am getting even more love now. Seeing me, there is 'Jai Shri Ram' everywhere. People want to touch my feet. People are also prostrating themselves," Mr Govil said.

"Every person needs blessings. Put your hand on my head. Everyone knows that I have come to contest elections. Every person's feeling is the same," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Maurya said there is tremendous confidence among the workers and people for Mr Govil.

Replying to a question about which party the BJP sees as its rival, he said, "According to us, there is no one in the competition." Mr Maurya also used the occasion to take a jibe at the opposition parties.

"There is no opposition anywhere. There is a tussle among the SP, BSP and Congress. Our preparations are from 2024 to 2047 (when UP Assembly elections are to be held), he said.



