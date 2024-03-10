Congress Sounds Alarm Bells As Election Commissioner Arun Goel Abruptly Resigns

Arun Goel abruptly resigned as the Election Commissioner.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation just days before the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha polls has sent shockwaves within the political circles. While he stated "personal reasons" in his resignation letter, sources have told NDTV that differences with the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar could have prompted the exit.

Congress, expressing "deep concern," has sounded the alarm on what it perceives as a dangerous trend of systematic erosion of independent institutions, warning that if not halted, democracy could be supplanted by dictatorship. Questions are also being raised about whether the upcoming elections will be conducted fairly.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Election Commission or Election OMISSION? India now has only one Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in a few days. Why? As I have said earlier, if we do not stop the systematic decimation of our independent institutions, our democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship."

The ECI will now be among the last Constitutional institutions to fall, Mr Kharge claimed.

"Since the new process of selecting the Election Commissioners has now effectively given all the power to the ruling party and the PM, why has the new Election Commissioner not appointed even after 23 days of the completion of latter's tenure? Modi government must answer these questions and come out with a reasonable explanation," the Congress president said.

Arun Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year.

The Election Commission of India, consisting of three members, already had a vacant position, and now, only Mr Kumar remains on the poll panel.

According to sources, the Lok Sabha election dates are likely to be announced next week. However, Mr Goel's unexpected departure has cast doubt on the previously anticipated timeline.

Congress leader KC Venugopal also criticised the lack of transparency in the functioning of constitutional institutions like the Election Commission and highlighted the alleged pressures exerted by the government.

"This is quite shocking; just before the declaration of elections, the Election Commissioner has resigned. Now, only one Election Commissioner is there... What is happening in this Election Commission? The entire country is anxious. The government of India doesn't want a free and fair election," the Congress general secretary said.

Mr Venugopal drew parallels with the 2019 elections, citing the case of Ashok Lavasa, who dissented against giving a clean chit to the Prime Minister for violating the Model Code of Conduct. He emphasised the need for the Election Commission to remain completely non-partisan to preserve democratic traditions.

"Mr Ashok Lavasa had dissented against a clean chit to the PM for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Later, he faced relentless inquiries. This attitude shows the regime is hell-bent on destroying democratic traditions," Mr Venugopal wrote on X.