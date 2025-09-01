Artificial Ponds: Delhi's Answer To Yamuna Pollution After Idol Immersion

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations begin and Durga Puja approaches, the Delhi government is preparing to manage one of the city's biggest environmental challenges: idol immersion. This year, nearly 80 artificial ponds for visarjan are being created across Delhi to prevent pollution of the Yamuna River.

Officials say the step is meant to reduce the yearly spike in water contamination -- caused when thousands of idols, often made with plaster of Paris and chemical paints, are immersed directly in the river.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, after reviewing the preparations with all district authorities, said the effort is about celebrating responsibly.

"Our foremost duty is to keep the Yamuna clean while giving every devotee the right environment to celebrate. By shifting immersions to purpose-built ponds, we marry tradition with conservation in the most practical way," Sirsa said.

80 Artificial Ponds Across Delhi for Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja

The city-wide plan includes 20 ponds in West Delhi, 16 in East Delhi, 12 in North-West Delhi and nine in South-East Delhi. Smaller facilities are being built in Shahdara, Central Delhi, South Delhi, South-West, North-East and North Delhi.

Locations have been selected after the Minister's consultations with MLAs and resident groups to ensure every neighbourhood has easy access to immersion sites. The Delhi Jal Board will fill the ponds, while the Irrigation and Flood Control Department is overseeing excavation and construction.

Eco-Friendly Visarjan: Water Will Be Recycled

Unlike previous years, pond water will not be wasted, officials say. Once visarjan is over, the water will be treated and reused for road-sprinkling and park irrigation. Mr Sirsa described this as "a textbook example of circularity in city governance," underlining the zero-waste approach.

Safety, Traffic and Crowd Management for Idol Immersion

The Delhi Police have been tasked with managing traffic diversions, setting up CCTV cameras, and ensuring smooth movement on visarjan days. Medical support is also being prioritised, each immersion site will have an ambulance and health staff on standby.

"Nothing unites Delhi like its festivals. Nothing should endanger them, not polluted water, not traffic chaos, not medical delays. Every devotee deserves a seamless visarjan, and we are leaving no stone unturned," Mr Sirsa added.

Why Idol Immersions Pollute the Yamuna

Every year, the Yamuna witnesses a surge of pollution after festivals. Environmental experts explain that Plaster of Paris idols take months to dissolve, choking the riverbed, while brightly coloured paints leach toxins like lead, mercury and cadmium into the water. Plastic flowers, thermocol, and glitter used for decoration add to the non-biodegradable waste. Together, these reduce oxygen levels in the river and threaten aquatic life.

Eco-friendly clay idols and artificial ponds, experts stress, are the only sustainable way to continue age-old rituals without damaging the Yamuna.

Will Devotees Embrace Eco-Friendly Ponds?

Delhi has long struggled with post-festival pollution in the Yamuna, despite repeated bans and awareness campaigns. With 80 ponds being made available this year, government hopes devotees will opt for eco-friendly idol immersion sites instead of heading to the riverbanks.

"When faith meets responsibility, our river stays pure, our air fresher, and our festivals more vibrant. Let us gift the Yamuna a cleaner tomorrow even as we celebrate today," Mr Sirsa said.

The real challenge lies in public participation. Hopefully Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja will mark a shift towards cleaner, greener celebrations.