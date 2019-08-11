Article 370 Removal Will Result In End Of Terrorism In Kashmir: Amit Shah

Removal of Article 370 will help Jammu and Kashmir progress on the path of development, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution will lead to end of terrorism and progress of the region.

Speaking at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkiah Naidu in Chennai, Mr Shah said he firmly believed that Article 370 that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir should be removed as it was not beneficial to the country.

"I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after(scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," he said.

