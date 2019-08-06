Article 370 Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Updates: Vote To Revoke Article 370 In Lok Sabha Today

New Delhi:
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement in Lok Sabha today
A day after it got over two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha, the resolution to revoke Article 370 - which gives special status and powers to the state of Jammu and Kashmir - will be debated and voted in the Lok Sabha. The resolution to revoke Article 370 as well as bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh - have already been tabled in the House. The resolutions are likely to pass easily in the Lok Sabha, where the government has a clear majority. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed members of the Lok Sabha yesterday that Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Lok Sabha today, following which there will be a discussion in the House before the vote takes place. President Ram Nath Kovind has already followed procedure and issued a gazette notification and gave his approval for the revocation of Article 370 - which is a "temporary and transient" provision in the Constitution of India giving special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir. Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been placed under house arrest and restrictions have been put in place in J&K to ensure peace is maintained across the Valley. After the vote in Rajya Sabha last evening, Mr Abdullah and Ms Mufti were arrested and shifted to the government guest house. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba are in Jammu and Kashmir today to oversee the security measures.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Jammu and Kashmir, and Lok Sabha, where the resolution to revoke Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K have been tabled:
Foreign Ministry Briefed UN's Permanent Members On Kashmir Move: Sources
The Ministry of External Affairs has briefed the UN Security Council's five permanent members and the foreign media on the government's momentous move on Jammu and Kashmir - ending the state's special status and bifurcating it into two union territories.
The permanent members of the UN Security Council are United States, United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China.
Government sources said the ministry explained that the changes made today were to a "temporary" article. "70 years is a long time for something temporary. It lessened accountability, quality of governance and added to separatist sentiment," the sources quoted the ministry as saying.
The government had used a provision in the constitution's Article 370 - which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir - to bring the special status to an end. The Section 3 of Article 370 empowers the President to declare the special status inoperative anytime.
The Section 3 states: "Notwithstanding anything in the foregoing provisions of this article, the President may, by public notification, declare that this article shall cease to be operative or shall be operative only with such exceptions and modifications and from such date as he may specify."
The ministry also said that vested interests did not want application of Indian laws in Kashmir. This had impact on investment, and led to gender discrimination. Fundamental duties were also not applicable in the state, the sources said.
The point was also made by Union home minister in Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha today while responding to the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill. The minister said the Article 370 was an impediment to development in Jammu and Kashmir.
"I want to tell the youth in the valley, with Article 370, there will be no development. If you want poverty, lack of development, lack of sanitation, continue with Article 370," the minister said.
"Article 370 ensures there is no PPP model, no private investment in the state. 370 ensures the healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir suffers, no doctor wants to go there. 370 ensures there is no right to education for the children of Kashmir. Dalits, OBCs in the state don't get any reservation because of 370," he added.
The Centre had sent $40 billion but there was no commensurate development, the ministry had said. The quality of governance, state of administration led to a non-optimal use of resources, the sources quoted the ministry as saying. As examples the ministry had cited the JK bank fraud, and delay in power and road projects, the sources said.
Article 370 Didn't Allow Democracy In J&K: Amit Shah's Speech In Rajya Sabha
Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had to go as it was the root of terrorism in the state and was the biggest hurdle to normalcy, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, replying to a debate on the government's move to reorganize the state and bifurcate it into two union territories.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba are in Jammu and Kashmir today to oversee the security measures.
Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been placed under house arrest and restrictions have been put in place in J&K to ensure peace is maintained across the Valley. After the vote in Rajya Sabha last evening, Mr Abdullah and Ms Mufti were arrested and shifted to the government guest house.
President Ram Nath Kovind has already followed procedure and issued a gazette notification and gave his approval for the revocation of Article 370 - which is a "temporary and transient" provision in the Constitution of India giving special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed members of the Lok Sabha yesterday that Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Lok Sabha today, following which there will be a discussion in the House before the vote takes place. He assured that the Home Minister will answer all questions before the resolutions are put to vote.
The resolution to revoke Article 370 as well as bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh - have already been tabled in the House. The resolutions are likely to pass easily in the Lok Sabha, where the government has a clear majority.
