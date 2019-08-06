Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah In 7-Star Comfort In Custody: BJP Leader

Nirmal Singh said Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were "safe" and "enjoying their stay"

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were arrested on Monday, are staying in "seven-star" comfort at a government facility in Srinagar, senior BJP leader Nirmal Singh, the former Deputy Chief Minister of the state, told IANS today.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, earlier kept on house arrest, were detained at shifted to a guest house hours after the government announced the big move of ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 - through a presidential order that came into force "at once" - and split the state into two union territories.

The decision has been cleared in both houses of parliament.

"It was very essential (to have Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah in custody) because nobody knew what's going to happen in one or two days," Nirmal Singh told NDTV.

"These people were creating chaos, instigating people and ultimately trying to break the peace," he alleged, claiming that the government was "apprehensive" about their activity.

Questioned about the incarceration of the leaders, reportedly solitary, Mr Singh insisted that they were safe "wherever they have been shifted" and they were "enjoying their stay".

Mr Singh said even he was not allowed to go out as a preventive measure.

He denied reports that Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had been kept in jail-like conditions, in a subsidiary prison.

"It's wrong. They are in Hari Niwas, a seven-star accommodation. I have lived there," he said.

Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah broke down today as he hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah for saying in parliament that he had not been detained or arrested. "I was detained in my house... I feel sad that Home Minister can lie like this," said the 81-year-old National Conference leader, claiming that he had to force open the door to speak to reporters.

To a question on when the leaders would be released, Nirmal Singh replied: "Within a few days...When the situation normalizes they will be let off."

The arrest of the politicians is part of a massive security build-up in the state to prevent any trouble in Jammu and Kashmir over the Centre's decision. Over 40,000 troops have been positioned across Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am assuring through your channel...I spoke to the Director General of Security, he said everything is normal and nothing untoward has happened," Mr Singh said.

