6 Ways In Which Scrapping Article 370 Changes Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir: The end of Article 370 means people from other states can now buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and the Right to Information law will be applicable there from now. In a decision with huge implications, the government today announced the scrapping of the Article that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, which was key to its accession to India in 1947. Home Minister Amit Shah told parliament that the move would come into force "at once" through a decree signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. He also introduced a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir with an assembly - like Delhi -- and Ladakh without an assembly.

Article 370: Amit Shah told parliament that the move would come into force "at once" (File Photo)

Here are the ways in which it changes things:

Earlier, the centre had to get the state legislature's approval for introducing any policies or constitutional powers to the state. Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed rights to decide on its own on all matters barring defence, communications and foreign affairs. Those special powers are gone. Residents of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed dual citizenship, which they would lose only if they married people from other states. There will be no dual citizenship from now. There will be no separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir. It will come under the national tricolor flag. Article 360, which allows the centre to declare financial emergency in any state, will apply to Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the move would require "war or an external act of aggression". There can be reservation for minorities in the state now. Earlier, the Right to Information (RTI) Act was not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. That has changed.

