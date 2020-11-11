'I Don't Watch His Channel But...': Supreme Court On Arnab Goswami Bail

New Delhi:
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami's petition for interim bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case is being heard today by the Supreme Court. A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee are hearing the case through video conferencing two days after the Bombay High Court turned down his plea against his arrest and the reopening of the case. "I do not watch the channel," said Justice Chandrachud adding that if constitutional courts do not interfere, "we are traveling the path of destruction undeniably".
Here are top 5 quotes of the Supreme Court:
- Assuming the FIR is the gospel truth and that's a matter of investigation, but is not paying up money abetment to suicide? It will be a travesty of justice if bail is not granted while FIR is pending, Mr Sibal.
- If left to me, I do not watch the channel and you may differ in ideology, but if constitutional courts do not interfere today, we are traveling the path of destruction undeniably.
- Our democracy is extraordinarily resilient.
- Point is, governments should ignore them (taunts on TV). This is not the basis on which elections are fought.
- You (Maharashtra) think what they say makes any difference in the elections?