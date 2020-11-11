'I Don't Watch His Channel But...': Supreme Court On Arnab Goswami Bail

Arnab Goswami was arrested from his home in Mumbai.

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami's petition for interim bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case is being heard today by the Supreme Court. A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee are hearing the case through video conferencing two days after the Bombay High Court turned down his plea against his arrest and the reopening of the case. "I do not watch the channel," said Justice Chandrachud adding that if constitutional courts do not interfere, "we are traveling the path of destruction undeniably".

Here are top 5 quotes of the Supreme Court: